Elgin Streets Under Water After Near Record-Breaking Rainfall

Record-breaking storms across northern Illinois caused flooding in the streets of Elgin on Monday, 18, but that didn’t stop drivers from traveling through the deluge.

According to reports, more than 7 inches of rain fell across Elgin since Wednesday, May 13, which caused the Fox River to overflow onto city streets.

May 2020 ranks as the third-rainiest May in Chicago history, topping numbers seen in May 2018 and May 2019, the report said.

The National Weather Service tweeted: “More rain fell May 14-17th (7.88”) in Chicago than has fallen during 1759 of the 1792 months of weather records in Chicago! There have only been 33 months in Chicago dating back to 1871 that have had more precip during the entire month than what fell in just those 4 days!" Credit: MidwestStormChaser via Storyful