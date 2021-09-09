Elephants March Through Village in China's Yunnan Province

A herd of elephants was followed as they marched through a rural area in China’s southwestern Yunnan Province.

Drone videos captured the elephants playing with mud looking for food on a farm at Zhushan village in Ning’er Hani and Yi Autonomous County.

Around 20 elephants make an appearance in the village each year, according to a local government’s WeChat article.

A herd of elephants was tracked moving through populated areas in Yunnan province earlier in the year. Credit: Ning’er Hani and Yi Autonomous County Media Center via Storyful