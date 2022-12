STORY: Close to 2,000 thrilled students at the school in Ayutthaya province collected balloons, dolls, toys, and candies from the trunks of elephants, who later performed by dancing to music.

Elementary school student Ariadne Wanrada Corbett said the elephants were cute and hoped an activity like this would happen again.

The elephants have been paying year-end visits to schools in the area for two decades.