Elephant dies at ABQ BioPark

The Canadian Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Upon further review, can the reversal of a touchdown have a review? That was the odd sequence in Philadelphia when Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith dragged in his feet on a catch to stay inbounds and score a touchdown against the New York Giants. Or did he? The call was ruled a touchdown but the scoring play was under review. The officials reviewed the play and announced that the call was overturned and was ruled incomplete. But then the officials announced that, well, the