Elephant Chases Rickshaw in Sri Lanka

A man recorded the tense moment an elephant was seen going after a rickshaw with a loud motor near Maduru Oya National Park in Sri Lanka.

The video, recorded by Sanjaya Madushan Wickramasiri, shows the elephant coming out of the bushes and walking along the road.

Suddenly, the animal speeds up and trots after the driver going in the opposite direction.

Wickramasiri told Storyful, “This was a female elephant with a small baby, so that’s why she is angry and chasing the car to protect her baby.” Credit: Sanjaya Madushan Wickramasiri via Storyful