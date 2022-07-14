Elephant and calf saved in dramatic rescue in Thailand

STORY: The rescue took place in Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Nayok province.

According to park officials, a one-year-old calf fell into the hole. The mother stayed by its side, but when the rescue team used a shot to subdue the frantic elephant, she partly fell in as well.

Rescuers used a crane to lift up the mother, but she fainted due to stress and staff had to perform CPR.

The calf eventually climbed out of the hole, the mother regained consciousness and both returned to the wild.