Electric Rendition of National Anthem Played for Medical Workers by New York Firefighter

A firefighter in New York serenaded health care workers in New York City on April 23 with a performance of the national anthem on electric guitar, a video shows.

This footage, posted by the Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York, shows the firefighter, identified as “Ladder 15 member Louis Derosa,” atop a firetruck, surrounded by his colleagues. He plays the anthem and the camera pans to cheering medical workers outside New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital who had been listening. Credit: Uniformed Firefighters Association of Greater New York via Storyful