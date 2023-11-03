Election day is Tuesday
Election day is Tuesday: Officials say every election is important
The former first daughter claims that being scheduled to appear in court “in the middle of a school week” is “undue hardship” for her.
Trump preached about his administration’s sanctions on a Russian gas pipeline before naming the leader behind his self-proclaimed “tough” approach.
The presence of the female clerk has sparked an ongoing courtroom feud.
Donald Trump owns over 100 trademarks in China, more than any other country by far, including the United States.
"Mike is somebody that I knew well," the Republican former lawmaker said.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, one of the leading promoters of false 2020 election fraud claims, is facing pushback from election officials and experts after announcing the rollout of a device that he says can help keep elections secure. Lindell says the wireless monitoring device, which was formally unveiled two weeks ago after Lindell first announced it in August at his so-called Election Crime Bureau Summit, is designed to detect if voting machines are connected to the internet. The MyPillow CEO, who falsely claims that voting machines were manipulated to steal the 2020 election from Donald Trump, is facing defamation lawsuits from the voting machine companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic.
Kristy Greenberg explained why the former president's son "can't have it both ways" with his civil fraud trial testimony.
Rep. Chellie Pingree cleared up "a couple of things" with Greene after the Republican said Democrats were trying to "erase our history."
Eric Trump reacted angrily when grilled in court over his father’s financial statements, as he claimed he knew little about the documents at the heart of the family business’ $250 million (£205 million) civil fraud trial.
The GOP presidential campaign has taken a turn for the weird.
The footage release by Hamas' militant wing gives a sense of the guerrilla tactics the group is deploying against Israeli's tanks.
David Jolly’s warning involved immigration hardliner Stephen Miller.
Republican Rep. Ken Buck announced he won’t seek reelection and accused his fellow GOP lawmakers of being “fixated on retribution and vengeance.”
The ex-president’s housing secretary brought his dubious logic to CNN.
Chinese warplanes fired flares in front of a Canadian military helicopter over international waters of the South China Sea on Sunday, an operation that Canadian military officers said was dangerous and could have had caused significant damage.
Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty ImagesA judge for the California State Bar Court found John Eastman, the author of Donald Trump’s so-called “coup memo,” culpable for moral and legal violations, a preliminary step that could see the attorney be suspended or disbarred. After 32 days of testimony, according to Bloomberg Law, the judge said she’d made a “preliminary finding” of culpability, and that the court would move forward to hear both rebuttal and aggravation testimony, an
Blaming the accountants "just doesn't cut it," veteran attorney Nick Akerman tells CNN The post ‘Don Jr. Is a Liar’: Watergate Prosecutor Calls Fraud Trial Testimony ‘Nonsense’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The ex-president's eldest son pointed to an image of alleged fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried as inspiration for the artist.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersJust one week ago, when Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was elected House Speaker, far-right instigators and Trumpworld allies were elated.They took victory laps on social media and shared old memes celebrating Johnson—with one image of Johnson particularly making the rounds: a picture of him winking next to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Trump era, alongside a copy of The Washington Post headlined “Trump acquitted.” (Johnson’
Reuters/Kevin LamarqueInfighting among House Republicans reached a new low Thursday, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) unleashing an insult-laden tirade against her GOP colleagues after her bid to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) fell flat on Wednesday. Among the insults hurled by Greene on Twitter was to refer to her new nemesis Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) as “vaping groping Lauren” and to bizarrely call Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) “Colonel Sanders” after he, along with 23 other Republicans, ref