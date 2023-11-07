Election Day Morning Webcast
16 WAPT's Meteorologist Christana Kay has the latest forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
A rock slide west of Keremeos, B.C., has closed a six-kilometre portion of Highway 3 and resulted in an evacuation order for two properties.The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has also declared a state of local emergency for seven days in the area due to the slide, which happened on Sunday evening.The two properties under an evacuation order are at 3455 and 3491 Highway 3. The district has set up an emergency operations centre at the baptist church in Princeton, about 50 kilometres nor
Warmer, cooler, gusty winds, snow for some, rain for others…plan ahead for a little bit of everything across Ontario over the next week
A messy wintery system is on the horizon for the Prairies, with freezing rain and heavy snowfall anticipated across all three provinces, leading to hazardous road conditions. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network brings you the latest updates and timing on this weather story.
The attack took place as Matt Leffers, an experienced swimmer, was leaving the water. The 69-year-old said he nearly went into shock during the attack.
If orcas attack your boat, here's what you should do. Though called "killer whales," there's no record of fatal orca attacks on humans in the wild.
A mid-week storm may bring prolonged periods of freezing rain to parts of Ontario, with heavy snow to the north and rain to the south
Hail pelted parts of southern Ontario as thunderstorms moved through the region on Monday, November 6.James said he filmed this footage in Grimsby, east of Hamilton, Ontario, on Monday.According to local media, temperatures were expected to drop in the province before another storm system arrived late Wednesday into Thursday. Credit: @j_gray00 via Storyful
It’ll be a long week of changeable weather across Ontario as two systems move through the province
Hail pelted parts of southern Ontario as thunderstorms moved through the region on Monday, November 6.Alex Robinson said he filmed this footage in Paris, northwest of Brantford, Ontario, on Monday.According to local media, temperatures were expected to drop in the province before another storm system arrived late Wednesday into Thursday. Credit: Alex Robinson via Storyful
More and more motorists are opting for bigger EVs – but there are several environmental concerns to consider.
HALIFAX — Canada's premiers presented a rare unified front Monday as they took turns saying Ottawa's recent changes to its carbon pricing measures were unfairly applied across the country. They released a statement after a meeting in Halifax, calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to ensure federal policies, such as carbon pricing, are delivered in an equitable way, "particularly in light of the affordability challenges being faced across the country." Though Quebec Premier François Legault di
Just when we thought thunderstorm season was finished in Ontario, Mother Nature threw some southern communities a curveball (and some hail) on Monday afternoon
An epaulette shark pup hatched in August at the Brookfield Zoo, even though its mother lived alone in her habitat with no interaction with potential mates
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Villagers in the mountains of northwest Nepal on Sunday cremated the bodies of some of those who perished in an earthquake two days earlier. The strong temblor killed 157 people and left thousands of others homeless. The 13 bodies were carried to the banks of the Bheri River and placed on pyres made of stacked wood. Priests chanted Hindu prayers while family members cried as they covered the bodies of loved ones with flowers before setting them on fire in a cremation cere
Huntington Beach officials shut down Sunset Beach on Sunday for 48 hours after lifeguards spotted a beached juvenile whale with bite marks.
The discovery of the sea turtle, which was already dead, is described as an "unusual stranding".
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to grant a three-year carbon tax exemption for heating oil is meant to provide targeted relief to rural and low-income households, the country's energy minister told Reuters, while defending the overall need for carbon pricing to meet climate goals. But critics have argued that Trudeau's surprise move last month will dilute the government's signature climate policy since 2019, which survived a challenge by right-leaning provincial premiers in Canada's Supreme Court.
As an Atlantic salmon advocacy group raises the alarm over escapes from New Brunswick salmon farms, two scientists are divided over whether farmed fish are a risk to their wild counterparts.The Magaguadavic River has been the focus of the Atlantic Salmon Federation's data on fish that escape from the salmon-farming industry's open water nets in the Bay of Fundy.A federation release earlier this fall said it had captured 46 escaped salmon in the Magaguadavic since Aug. 1, and argued they present
Nearly 200 other animals at Yampil's home zoo in Ukraine died from Russian shelling last year.
The Blue Mountains council will be discussing public concerns about a plan to remove dozens of trees - some of them decades old - on several streets in Thornbury. Over the past week, local residents in Thornbury have raised alarm bells about the number of trees scheduled to be cut down in Thornbury to finish a town road upgrade project. In recent days, the Town of The Blue Mountains has been marking trees in the area of Louisa, Alice and Elma Streets. Dozens of trees have been slated for removal