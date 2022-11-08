Election 2022 | Hillsborough Voter Turnout

CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex
CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which
The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic
Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte
With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.
ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of
Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re
As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i
Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg
CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.
HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh
EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting
There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth
It has again been made clear that hockey has learned nothing, and that the insidious and toxic culture of the game persists.