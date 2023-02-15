Elderly Woman Rescued 212 Hours After Turkey Earthquakes, Authorities Say

A 77-year-old woman was pulled alive from rubble in Adiyaman, Turkey, on February 14, 212 hours after deadly earthquakes impacted the country, Turkish authorities said.

Footage posted to Twitter by Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense shows a woman, identified as Fatma Gungor, being rescued from under a collapsed building.

Andalou news agency reported that the woman was rescued from a seven-storey apartment block in Ali Tas Mahallesi.

By Wednesday, state-run Anadolu Agency reported a death toll over 35,410 in Turkey, and the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Syria’s death toll had risen to 5,540. Credit: Turkish Ministry of National Defense via Storyful