El Reno police investigate after 20-year-old killed at Halloween party, suspect arrested
El Reno police investigate after 20-year-old killed at Halloween party, suspect arrested
El Reno police investigate after 20-year-old killed at Halloween party, suspect arrested
The host revealed in 2022 he was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
The teenage driver who killed Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett can now be identified. He is Al Azan Shah Muhammad.According to his passenger, the motive to flee the traffic stop was because there were drugs in the vehicle, which Muhammad feared would be discovered.Muhammad was 17 years old at the time of the crime so a publication ban protected his identity under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). Originally charged with first-degree murder, Muhammad was convicted of manslaughter after a t
The athlete paired her all-black outfit with a "Batwoman" mask.
Vitali GossJankowski had to be physically restrained after a judge ordered him jailed while awaiting sentencing on charges related to the 2021 insurrection, authorities said.
Here’s why people are mad.
"If you're a lawyer, you know there's no crimes here," Liz Harrington falsely claimed during an interview on Lindell TV
FOX News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel explains how cardiac events could happen from sudden shifts in temperature and breaks down the importance of mental health care on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’
An Alabama man has been indicted on federal charges that he threatened violence against a Georgia prosecutor and sheriff related to an investigation into former President Donald Trump. The indictment returned Oct. 25 and unsealed Monday accuses Arthur Ray Hanson II of Huntsville of leaving threatening voicemails for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat on Aug. 6. Reached by phone Monday, Hanson, 59, said he is not guilty of the charges.
At 10 p.m., a blaring siren signals it's time for people throughout Pelican Narrows to go home. Residents of the northern Saskatchewan community say it often precedes the sounds of gunshots.The siren is one action taken as part of a state of emergency that has been in effect for nearly a year in the approximately 2,173-person Pelican Narrows reserve, about 420 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. That state of emergency has recently been expanded to the rest of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation, an
KHOUThe family of a pediatrician stabbed to death in Texas Saturday have spoken out about their heartbreak at the shocking and sudden loss of their loved one.Dr. Talat Jehan Khan, 52, died from multiple stab wounds after she was attacked as she sat at a picnic table at her apartment complex in Conroe. Miles Joseph Fridrich, 24, has been charged with her murder. A witness told KHOU that she heard Khan screaming at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and later saw EMTs battling in vain to save her life.
Stars stepped out in full glamor and costume to celebrate the holiday at the Chateau Marmont on Saturday
Lucy Clews had offered Thomas Grant a place to stay for Christmas before he stabbed and strangled her.
With thousands of tributes pouring in for Matthew Perry, following his death at home on Saturday, one of the most simple but moving has come from the team behind Friends, the sitcom that defined an era and made a star of Perry and his castmates. The official Friends account has posted a simple picture of …
Two people died and 19 others were injured during a street fight between two groups in Tampa's historic Ybor City district, police said.
‘You are free to say what you want but are not free from the consequences of doing so. Women are not objects,’ one critic responds to Kelce’s remarks on X
King Charles reportedly aims to step down from the throne when he reaches a certain age
She even wore a blonde wig.
Reuters/Radu SighetiOne of the great riddles of British public life is why David Beckham, a star former captain of the England soccer team, has never been knighted.Various reasons have been given over the years, including his complicated love life as a younger man when he had an affair with his PA, and his involvement in a tax-minimization scheme that was subsequently ruled illegal.In recent years, to these notions has been added his friendship with Prince Harry.However over the past few months
The late actor is being remembered by costars and castmates after his unexpected death at 54.
Anthony Dangel said in court that his wife, accused of abusing his son, required his child to stand in a corner or an imaginary square in his room — sometimes for hours on end — while classical music played.