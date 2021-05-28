El Presidente | Ronaldo Nazario - He Was The Best Now He's The Boss
El Presidente tells the story of Ronaldo, on his journey to becoming the president of La Liga club, Valladolid.
El Presidente tells the story of Ronaldo, on his journey to becoming the president of La Liga club, Valladolid.
The Canadiens are heading home with a pulse — and their fans will be there waiting.
Anthony Davis had a second straight monster game.
If what Alek Manoah showed in his MLB debut is a reflection of what comes next, the Blue Jays have found themselves a game changer.
The Toronto Maple Leafs blew another chance to advance in the postseason with their worst performance in Game 5 versus Montreal. Why didn't they show up?
Taylor Hall no longer has to serve as the focal point of his team's offense and is bringing new life to Boston's once one-dimensional attack.
Alek Manoah's first start was everything Blue Jays fans could've asked for, and his mom was rightfully fired up over her son's debut at Yankee Stadium.
Manchester City’s multi-billion pound project is targeting the priceless crown of European champions, which could centre around a footballing path sparked by a father’s passion and a €160 train ticket.
Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.
Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game early in overtime to send Carolina to the second round with a comeback win over Nashville on Thursday.
NBA playoff villains come in many different forms. Here is a look at who might fill the different roles as the 2021 postseason moves forward.
The Montreal Canadiens spotted Carey Price a lead, and he held it, which surely will keep the critics at bay for the time-being.
Neymar now has two known sexual assault accusations against him.
All three NBA games on Wednesday had a problem with fans.
The Toronto Raptors 2020-21 season didn't go as planned, but there were still several positives to take away.
It's deja vu for the Clippers in the NBA playoffs, and sadly for Chris Paul too, while Utah just can't stay clear of drama.
Canada announced its 21-player list for the upcoming Olympic qualifying tournament, and it's heavy on NBAers.
Penguins executives Ron Hextall and Brian Burke have one chance to build a winner around an expiring core.
Manchester City are desperate to get their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time, while Chelsea are hoping to win the competition for the first time since beating Bayern Munich in 2012.
An all-English Champions League Final caps off what's been a great 2020-21 season on DAZN.
Pushing the European Championship back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic has given some teams a chance to rebuild or integrate new players.