El Paso calls state of emergency over migrant influx

STORY: Mayor Oscar Leeser, a Democrat, said the emergency declaration would give city authorities the resources and ability to shelter migrants who have crossed the Mexican border, and comes ahead of an expected surge in arrivals after a U.S. judge ordered COVID-era border restrictions known as Title 42 to end by December 21.

"I really believe that today our asylum seekers are not safe as we have hundreds and hundreds on the streets. And that's not the way we want to treat people," he said.

Mario D'Agostino, El Paso's deputy city manager, said the emergency declaration will also provide the city with extra transportation options to bus migrants to other locations, and extra help from state law enforcement "to protect the migrants and the community at large."