How El Niño influences severe weather in December across Kansas City, U.S.
KSHB 41's Cassie Wilson talks about how El Niño influences severe weather in December across Kansas City and the U.S.
Clouds gracing the skies above our heads are often part of systems that stretch far beyond the horizon
A tropical cyclone has rapidly intensified off the northern coast of Australia as millions across the country endure heat wave conditions that are forecast to stretch into the weekend.
Plan ahead for travel delays and slick roads as a round of snow squalls targets southern Ontario through the day Monday
Unusually high temperatures, high winds and heavy rain are plaguing much of New Brunswick on Monday.More than 8,500 N.B. Power outages are showing on the utility's outage map, many concentrated in the Kennebecasis Valley area. About 400 Saint John Energy customers are affected.CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said this weather system is coming in quickly and will leave quickly as well."It's going to bring a whole lot of wind and rain today, anywhere from 30 to 40 millimetres of rain across norther
A risk for thunderstorms will push through Ontario on Saturday evening before giving way to lake-effect snow on Monday
Cold and more seasonal air returns to southern Ontario, kick-starting lake-effect snow once again through Monday
Batten down the hatches, Atlantic Canada. Potentially damaging winds on Monday are likely to cause power outages and make for tough driving
Warnings are widespread for a strong storm hitting Atlantic Canada Monday, with heavy rain and powerful winds likely to cause disruptions
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Eastern Quebec braces for a winter onslaught with heavy snowfall on the horizon, expecting accumulations exceeding 30cm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides the latest details, keeping you informed and ready for the wintry conditions ahead.
More than 3,000 P.E.I. customers remained without power Monday evening as high winds continued to sweep across the province.At 7 p.m. Monday, Maritime Electric's outage map was showing 3,197 customers without power, mostly in central and eastern P.E.I. The number of locations in the dark had topped 16,000 for a brief period earlier in the afternoon."Crews are out working to restore power and will continue working until power is restored to all customers," the utility said in a social media post.
A large and dangerous tornado was confirmed in Montgomery County near Clarksville, Tennessee, according to National Weather Service. CNN meteorologist Elisa Raffa explains.
Though it is unusual to have a tornado in North Carolina so late in the year, they can happen any time.
During the frigid months, there are ways to prevent yourself from getting frosty. But what about your plants? Here's what to know.
The best meteor shower of the year will rain across South Carolina skies soon. Here’s when and how to watch.
Damaging winds are likely across the Maritimes on Monday as a strong storm passes through the region
Colder with spotty rain and snow
After dealing with snow and cold temperatures last week, New Brunswick is set for the exact opposite over the next 24 hours.Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for much of the province, forecasting totals up to 70 millimetres by Monday evening. Temperatures will climb to as high as 13 C in some areas."Strong winds and mild temperatures will accompany the rain, leading [to] significant snowmelt and run-off," said Environment Canada."Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water poo
Halifax stands on the brink as wind gusts surpassing 90kph pose a significant threat of power outages. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides crucial insights.