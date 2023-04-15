How an El Niño year impacts the hurricane forecast
Researchers at Colorado State University have predicted a below-average hurricane season. Chief meteorologist Mike Nelson explains how an El Niño year affects the Atlantic storm season.
Our early taste of summer across southern Ontario will slowly fade as we head into the weekend, with eyes on much cooler conditions and some wintry precipitation through parts of next week
Fort Lauderdale was slammed with more than 25 inches of rainfall over the last two days. Nearby Dania Beach recording 21.42 inches, AccuWeather said.
The biggest single-incident death of cattle in the country in at least a decade leaves officials asking, "How do you dispose of 18,000 carcasses?"
Mason Burns was walking through Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Wednesday night when he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye. What he saw made him do a double-take before pulling out his phone to record it. Dozens of rats scurried across the alley and through puddles, sniffing around several dumpsters and rooting through torn plastic bags. "I have never seen that many rats in one place," said Burns. The video was taken near Columbia and Hastings Streets on Wednesday night, and
He’s a big boy.
Road crews were working to clear heavy snow along Highway 4 over Ebbetts Pass, a route through the Sierra Nevada range in northern California, on Thursday, April 13, but warned that the road would not reopen soon.This footage of snow-removal vehicles was posted on Twitter by California Highway Patrol (CHP) in San Andreas.“With the sunny weather finally here, Caltrans is already working hard to clear Highway 4 over Ebbetts Pass,” CHP wrote. “There is a TON of snow so be patient, the pass won’t be open anytime soon.” Credit: CHP – San Andreas via Storyful
The Geysers Geothermal Field north of San Francisco frequently experiences tremors.
Congratulations, Canada! You just saw your first 30°C of 2023. It won’t last long.
Scientists are studying the diets of the ocean’s top predators as they change in response to their environments. This is especially true for remote populations that cannot be observed year-round. My research team developed a promising technique that reveals these wild predators’ diets across the North Atlantic Ocean.
A bear who was feeling unsure about a camera pointing at its den made some ‘baby charges’ before finally feeling comfortable enough to come out, video filmed in South Lake Tahoe, California, on April 11 shows.Footage from nature enthusiast Toogee Sielsch shows a large black bear grunt and make swipes while staring directly at the camera. The bear then stretches and exits the den.Sielsch told Storyful that he was not present at the time the video was filmed, but was happy to see the bear, who he’d not seen in months, had returned.Sielsch regularly posts photos and videos related to South Lake Tahoe’s “urbanized black bear population” on his Instagram profile. Credit: Toogee Sielsch via Storyful
A flash flood emergency was issued Wednesday night by the National Weather Service for Broward County after storms dumped as much as a foot of rain on some areas of South Florida.
The federal natural resources minister has pushed back the timeline to introduce legislation guiding a transition of workers from emissions-intensive fields to what the government calls "sustainable jobs." While on a visit to the Edmonton area on Wednesday, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said his government would table sustainable jobs legislation "this year." The federal Liberals had previously pledged it was coming before the summer. "I just don't have a date on when that's goin
The birth, only the third in Chester Zoo's history, is part of an international breeding programme.
Going to Taylor Swift’s Tampa concerts? The weather’s a Swiftie.
Residents left their homes as flooding overtook a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.
‘MeeMoo the Emu’ hopped the fence after being scared by a logging crew, his owner said.
A rise in mammals infected with bird flu has put Canadian wildlife and public health experts on alert, as recent research by federal scientists warns of a "potentially devastating pandemic" if the virus tearing through poultry flocks eventually mutates to spread efficiently between humans. Avian influenza cases are very rare in humans – there have been fewer than a dozen confirmed H5N1 cases globally since 2020 – and no instances of it passing from human to human. But experts say public health a
Estimated 15-25 inches of rainfall through the Fort Lauderdale metro area
Chester Zoo welcomed the third anteater pup in its 92-year history on Wednesday, April 12.Footage released by the zoo shows the giant anteater pup already up and about and getting piggy-back rides from its mother, 13-year-old Bliss.The yet-to-be named pup was born measuring around 60 cm but can grow over two meters in length.David White, team manager for giant anteaters at the zoo, said Bliss and the pup were doing well.“The baby is feeding from mum’s milk – crawling to her underbelly to suckle before climbing back around to rest on her back,” White said. “The pup will take up this position for around 10 months as its matching fur helps keep it camouflaged, while also making mum look bigger and therefore more off-putting to would-be predators.”It is hoped that the pup and the opportunity to study it from birth can help with conservation efforts for anteaters in the wild.“Very few long-term studies of giant anteaters have ever been carried out by the global conservation community, meaning it’s challenging to implement effective conservation actions for these unique-looking animals. It’s not easy to protect a species without an in-depth understanding of what’s happening to them,” Paul Bamford, Chester Zoo’s field conservation manager for South and Central America, said.“This field work, coupled with our care and conservation breeding of giant anteaters at the zoo, is critical to understanding more about this wonderful animal and protecting future generations," Bamford added.Giant anteaters are classed as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List of threatened species. Credit: Chester Zoo via Storyful
El Niño should bring a slightly below-average hurricane season. Meteorologists say 13 tropical storms will form, and six will become hurricanes.