Three people are dead and four more seriously injured after an avalanche in the B.C. Interior around noon Wednesday, RCMP say. A statement Thursday said a total of 10 people were caught in the avalanche while they were heli-skiing in the area of Panorama Mountain Resort near Invermere, B.C., around 160 kilometres southwest of Calgary. The group was made up of nine skiers and a guide. The clients were all "foreign nationals," police said, but their guide is Canadian. The three remaining skiers we