El Dorado County man runs in mask to raise awareness for PPE
An El Dorado County man is running for 48 hours straight to raise awareness for some personal protective equipment. Herve Laconte is running for 150 miles in a mask on a treadmill, raising awareness for the PPEs at Placerville’s El Dorado Wine Movement. Viewers can watch Laconte run live on the Placerville Downtown Association’s Facebook page from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Monday. Get the full story in the video above.
Scroll to continue with content