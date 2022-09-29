Eight community organizations receiving funding from city of Sacramento, police to battle gun violence
Five people have been shot and killed in Sacramento over a three day period. The separate shootings happened Sunday morning in Midtown, late Monday night in South Natomas and North Sacramento, and Tuesday morning in Oak Park. One of the victims of the shooting in South Natomas was a teenager, according to police. KCRA 3 has learned more about a program from the city of Sacramento and the Sacramento Police Department that will pay eight community-based organizations that are already working in the capital city to prevent gun violence.