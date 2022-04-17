Egyptians celebrate Palm Sunday

STORY: Christians in Egypt celebrated Palm Sunday without limitations on attendance for the first time in two years following a complete easing of coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Hundreds attended a mass at the historic Saint Simon the Tanner Monastery on Sunday (April 17). Those included Egyptian worshippers as well as African migrants living in Egypt.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the government imposed restrictions on large gatherings, canceling Friday prayers at mosques and church masses. Last year, worshippers wishing to attend large masses had to register via online applications.

This year, Palm Sunday and Easter celebrations coincide with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of the week leading to Easter, commemorates the day the gospels say Jesus rode into Jerusalem and was hailed by the people, only to be crucified five days later.