Egyptian Church Gutted Following Fatal Fire

At least 41 people were killed when a fire broke out at a church in the Giza neighborhood of Imbaba on August 14, the Coptic Orthodox Church reported citing health officials.

The fire broke out at the Abu Sefein church around 9 am local time, the country’s interior ministry reported. The cause of the fire was an electrical fault in an air conditioner in the building, the ministry said. At least two policemen and three members of the civil protection forces were injured in the response to the fire, according to the ministry. Credit: Besraha News via Storyful