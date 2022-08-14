Egypt church fire kills at least 40: sources

STORY: Scores of people have been killed in an electrical fire that broke out at a Coptic church in Egypt, with many more wounded.

That's according to two security sources in the country.

The fire broke out at the Abu Sifin church in Giza, near Cairo. It's said that 5,000 people were gathered for Sunday Mass when it happened. Most of those killed were children, the sources said, and the fire blocked an entrance to the church causing a stampede.

Electrical fires of this nature aren't rare in Egypt. In 2020, for example, at least seven were killed when fire hit a hospital treating COVID patients.