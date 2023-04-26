EGUSD employees with tax filing issues may have fallen for phishing email
The Elk Grove Unified School District on Tuesday said employees reporting issues filing tax returns may have interacted with a phishing email. "We engaged forensic specialists to assist in this investigation and reported the incident to the FBI. While the investigation is ongoing, it has not yet been confirmed whether any sensitive information relating to those employees who interacted with the phishing email was accessed by an unauthorized actor," a letter to employees read. More here: https://www.kcra.com/article/egusd-tax-filing-issues-possible-phishing-email/43703735