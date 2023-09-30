Edward Olivares' two-run HR (11)
Edward Olivares belts a two-run home run to left field, pushing the Royals' lead to 4-0 in the 1st inning
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox say announcer and former knuckleballer Tim Wakefield is undergoing treatment for a disease they did not specify and asked for fans to respect his privacy after his illness was outed without his consent by ex-teammate Curt Schilling. The team issued a statement on Thursday after Schilling said on a podcast that Wakefield had brain cancer, leading to an outpouring of support for Wakefield — and criticism of Schilling. “We are aware of the statements and inquiries a
The Marlins were a half-inning away from grabbing an important win over the Mets. Then the rain set in, forcing the game to be suspended.
Zach Johnson says a bug which has spread through the US team room was a factor behind their sluggish start to the 44th Ryder Cup on Friday, with his players “low on energy”.
TORONTO — Memories came rushing back for Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna when he looked out at the stands beyond the left-field wall at Rogers Centre. The restaurant owner was back at the ballpark a year after going viral when he came inches away from catching Aaron Judge's American League record-tying 61st home run ball. "I think about that moment," Lasagna said. "I get to re-live it every other day when different customers come to the restaurant. "Some of them haven't heard it all or some of the
Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper was ejected in the third inning against Pittsburgh on Thursday night following a furious outburst toward third base umpire Ángel Hernández on a checked strike three. Harper seemingly held his swing on a full count against Pirates starter Luis L. Ortiz and started to take off his protective gear when Hernández called out the slugger. Harper whipped off his batting helmet and went off on Hernández as he walked down the baseline. Harper pointed his finger in Hern
Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt scratched off one of the items on his bucket list on Thursday.
Although the Blue Jays have been shut down by the Yankees' top arms in recent days, their performance against playoff-calibre pitching has generally been fine.
Houston reliever Hector Neris shouted at Julio Rodríguez after striking out the Seattle star during the sixth inning of the Astros’ 8-3 win on Wednesday night, causing both benches to empty. Neris started yelling at Rodríguez, who was visibility angered by the pitcher's actions. Neris said after the game that he and Rodríguez are friends, and downplayed the incident.
Video shows the classy move by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Lakers legend Magic Johnson said he, not Golden State's Stephen Curry, is the greatest point guard of all time, with a bunch of hand-picked numbers as proof.
Logan Paul is preparing for Mike Perry incase Dillon Danis doesn't show up on fight night.
Andy Murray’s visit to Beijing ended in fury as he wasted three match points, smashed his racket and then pushed a TV camera out of his way in his haste to leave the court.
After lusting after Kevin Durant last offseason and Damian Lillard this summer, the Raps have once again been left in the dust. Now comes the hard part.
These players can be fantasy difference-makers this season and are steals at their current ADPs.
Tyson Fury's father found Francis Ngannou's open workout laughable.
Conor McGregor gave an update on his comeback and various other topics.
The Texas Rangers could punch their ticket to the MLB playoffs on Thursday with a win, what are the Rangers playoff chances?
The world number four – at the second attempt – produced a hole-in-one the day before the tournament gets under way.
Europe's Ludvig Aberg is thrust straight into Ryder Cup action by being paired with Viktor Hovland in Friday's opening session against the United States.
Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer got exactly what he wanted Friday. Andlauer appointed Steve Staios as the team's new president of hockey operations. He joined the Sen after resigning from his post as special adviser on the Edmonton Oilers' hockey operations staff. Andlauer and Staios have known each other since the 2004-05 NHL lockout. When Staios took his past job with the Oilers, after being president and general manager of the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs, Andlauer had som