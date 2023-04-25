Edward Olivares' solo homer (2)
Edward Olivares homers on a fly ball to left field and opens the scoring at 1-0 in the top of the 1st inning
Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the New York Jets.
A portion of a tube frame intruding into a NASCAR cabin is terrifying, but this impact would have looked different on the driver's side.
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Liz Carmouche are longtime friends and training partners – but they may fight each other for the Bellator title next.
Ex NBA great Vince Carter thinks Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic can work for the Mavericks, but has major concerns
Mackenzie Mahler finished in first place in the senior ladies category at the World Irish Dancing Championships held earlier this month in Montreal. It's a childhood dream come true for the Calgary woman, who has been dancing since she was six years old.
"Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we'll never forget it," Reynolds said
Zach Hyman scores in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers rally from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Kings 5-4. The series is tied 2-2 as it heads back to Canada.
Jay Fear, who has terminal cancer, has an "incredible 24 hours" meeting the star Wrexham co-owner.
They accuse wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh of abusing athletes - an allegation he denies.
Marcus Foligno was whistled for a pair of questionable calls in Game 4 and he didn't mince words afterwards.
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Nick Hardy and Davis Riley birdied four of their final six holes — highlighted by Riley's 33-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 17th — to give both players their first PGA Tour victory at the Zurich Classic on Sunday. “It was nerve-wracking, honestly,” Riley said. “The first win is always tough." They began the final round three shots back and closed with a 7-under 65 in alternate-shot play to finish with a tournament-record total of 30-under 258 at TPC Louisiana,
Erik ten Hag has promised that his side will “give everything” to dent Manchester City’s treble bid and secure a second piece of silverware this season.
Dalton Del Don examines the waiver landscape, offering up five names to help give fantasy baseball managers a boost.
Bobby Green was in no mood to talk after his no contest at UFC Fight Night 222.
TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan O'Reilly stepped in front of the cameras and microphones to face the music following a disastrous playoff opener. The Maple Leafs forward and his teammates had just been thumped 7-3 on home ice by the battle-tested Tampa Bay Lightning in a humbling curtain-raiser to their first-round series. Toronto looked nothing like the group that cruised to a 111-point finish in the regular season on a forgettable, worrying night. Sloppy, unsure and nervous were just some of the less-colou
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing picked up a pair of wins on Monday at the world mixed doubles curling championship in South Korea. The duo defeated Italy's Stefania Constantini and Sebastiano Arman 8-4 before dishing Australia's Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt an 11-6 loss in the evening session. “Two big wins,” Laing said. “I mean, two teams that were at the top or near the top of the standings and coming in as favourites, so any time you can win both games in
Dillon Brooks has had better games.
Perkins was able to climb from his car after the crash and walk to a waiting ambulance.