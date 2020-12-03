COVID 'will be defeated by spring', says Gavin Williamson
The Education Secretary told Kay Burley on Sky News 'we will be in a position where we will defeat this virus by the spring'.
The Education Secretary told Kay Burley on Sky News 'we will be in a position where we will defeat this virus by the spring'.
Russell Westbrook is headed to Washington.
The Steelers didn't blow out the Ravens, but still got their 11th straight win.
Paul George laid out a lot of blame on Doc Rivers for last season's Clippers failures.
Twitter made clear how it felt about Cris Collinsworth's thoughts on women who watch football.
Commissioner Roger Goodell also said that the league still isn't planning on a single-site playoff bubble right now.
The NHL forward is relentlessly trying to box Jake Paul after the YouTuber KO'd former NBA player Nate Robinson.
The COVID-19 protocol violations forced the Broncos to play Sunday's game without a quarterback.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is ready to embrace the unusual circumstances his team is facing during the 2020-21 NBA season. He also talks about the losses of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, what to expect from rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris.
Usually a procedural offseason deadline, Wednesday's deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players could dramatically change the free agent market. Here's why.
LeBron James has said that it would be his greatest achievement to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny.
The finish in Wednesday night's Alabama high school title game is one you need to see to believe.
"I didn't want him to play, but he was pretty convincing."
The Yankees tender Gary Sánchez's contract, plus the Cubs decide to non-tender Kyle Schwarber on this edition of FastCast
It’s not quite a crossroads or a fall from grace, but the NBA moves fast and franchises have to move faster.
The NBA faces an entirely new set of COVID-19 challenges than during its successful bubble season this summer.
"I sent him my prayers. I wish him the best.”
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill reacts to the trade that seems like a blockbuster on paper - but simply shows any contract in the league can be moved.
Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their picks for the Broncos-Chiefs game on Sunday Night.
Here’s the reality of this year's coaching carousel: Everything depends on Michigan and Texas. And both of those decisions remain shrouded in ambiguity.
Long is working as an analyst at Tennessee after he mutually parted ways with the Fighting Irish following the 2019 season. Notre Dame went 33-6 over the three seasons that Long served as the offensive coordinator.