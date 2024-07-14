Eduardo Salazar K's four in shutout relief outing
Eduardo Salazar works through two scoreless frames while punching out four during his relief appearance against the Nationals
Eduardo Salazar works through two scoreless frames while punching out four during his relief appearance against the Nationals
Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier hit a home run in Saturday's MLB All-Star Futures Game and was named the exhibition's Most Valuable Player.
Skenes will become only the fifth rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game.
Christian Polanco and guest-co-host Christine Cupo talk about the vacancy left from Gregg Berhalter's firing, plus a recap of the Euro and Copa semi-finals and a finals preview.
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.
"This is inexcusable."
The Berhalter era is over as U.S. Soccer will immediately begins its search for a replacement to lead the USMNT toward and at the 2026 World Cup.
Lionel Messi got his first goal of the 2024 Copa América, and Argentina reached the final with a 2-0 win over Canada in Tuesday's semifinal.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde pick which 2024 conference games will be the most entertaining, the worst stadium in college football, USC's recruiting issues, and a funeral at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne announced that she's returning to compete for a fifth year of eligibility. She's among the most popular college athletes on TikTok and Instagram, earning millions in NIL income.
Pitcher Clayton Kershaw is expected to make a rehab start, moving him closer to returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
John Force suffered a TBI and was recenty moved out of intensive care following his crash at the Virginia Nationals.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Here's a rundown of everything you need to know ahead of the USMNT's match against Uruguay on Monday.
His team said that Force 'still faces a long and difficult recovery ahead and for the immediate future.'
Cepeda was one of the first great Puerto Rican baseball players.
The NFL must pay $4 billion, a federal jury ruled in a class action lawsuit alleging that the league violated antitrust law to suppress competition.
Murray has been a key player for the Nuggets since being drafted in 2016.
It was a long shot for Mercedes to get Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton next season.
Prince Harry created the Invictus Games Foundation and is being given the Pat Tillman Award for service.