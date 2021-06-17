Eduardo Escobar's RBI double

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Eduardo Escobar rips an RBI double to left field that plates Ketel Marte and makes the D-backs' lead 2-0 in the top of the 1st inning

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories