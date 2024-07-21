Edouard Julien's sliding stop
Edouard Julien makes a fantastic sliding stop on William Contreras' grounder, then pops up and throws to first in time for the out
Edouard Julien makes a fantastic sliding stop on William Contreras' grounder, then pops up and throws to first in time for the out
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
NFL linebacker Shaquil Barrett informed the Miami Dolphins that he is retiring after nine seasons. Barrett signed with Miami as a free agent this offseason.
Several players took advantage of briefly benign conditions at Royal Troon, but the weather bit back as the leaders teed off.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
In today's edition: MLB's second half begins, The Open's surprising leader, SEC football players' big payday, F1 is set up for an exciting second half, and more.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap Team USA’s win against Serbia, discuss Knicks owner James Dolan’s angry letter about revenue sharing, check in on the new CBA and play a game centered on NBA expansion.
Here are 10 takeaways from the first-ever Yahoo Sports "EA Sports College Football" simulation.
'I didn't sleep at all' after hearing the news, Tiger Woods said this week.
Calvin Johnson will be inducted into the Detroit Lions' "Pride of the Lions" display, which honors the team's greatest players. He played nine seasons with Detroit in a Hall of Fame career.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Prior to the Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia, many people were stuck outside closed gates, which had earlier been breached by "unruly" un-ticketed fans.
"This is a time where we feel very proud to represent our country wearing USA on our chest," Kerr said Sunday from the team's practice facility in Abu Dhabi.
If Diana Taurasi can't return from injury this week, Clark is the logical next woman up for Team USA.
Macario suffered an ACL injury in 2022 and missed the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup while recovering.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sparked the brawl.
Just this year, Garcia has been suspended from boxing for a banned substance, expelled from the WBC for racist comments, arrested for vandalism, and sued for defamation.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Paul Skenes made a convincing case to start the MLB All-Star Game for the National League with his latest outing.
The last White Sox pitcher to throw one was a fellow named Sloppy Thurston.
A Uruguay player said the brawl was caused by Colombia fans harassing the team's families.
Djokovic now matches Roger Federer by reaching the Wimbledon semifinals for a 13th time.