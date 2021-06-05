Edmundo Sosa's first career homer
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Edmundo Sosa crushes a solo home run to left field to record his first career long ball and get the Cardinals on the board in the 5th inning
Edmundo Sosa crushes a solo home run to left field to record his first career long ball and get the Cardinals on the board in the 5th inning
Mark Scheifele reacted to his four-game suspension and spoke emotionally about the harassment his family has faced since his hit on Jake Evans.
Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele received a four-game suspension for his crushing hit on Montreal's Jake Evans but the NHL Department of Player Safety's reticence to apply the league's rule book consistently is putting players at risk.
Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has had surgery on his right knee and will not be available when the team reports for training camp in September.
It's impossible to know what to expect for Game 6 between the Mavs and Clippers, but the stakes will be very high, especially for some.
Michael King collects three strikeouts on nine pitches for the 7th immaculate inning in Yankees history.
LeBron was hurt. He never truly trusted the injured ankle that cost him virtually all of the second half of the season.
The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Ty Tice to the Atlanta Braves on Friday in exchange for cash considerations.
Nothing puts a playoff OT loss into perspective like a heartfelt letter — and some elite art work — from your five-year-old daughter.
Sizikova raised suspicions by double faulting after "abnormally large bets" were placed on a game in a French Open doubles match.
Virginia Halas McCaskey is both the oldest and longest-tenured owner in the NFL.
The player is reportedly in therapy as a result of the incident.
Believing the Lakers could do something unprecedented almost solely stems from a belief in LeBron James and his Herculean ability to make disparate pieces work in short order, to make the details of adversity obsolete, and you half-expected him to have an opportunity to “earn his damn respect” once again as a last team standing.
The women's side of the tournament lost another top seed Friday.
Host Justin Cuthbert recaps Thursday's action in the Stanley Cup playoffs, which featured the Boston Bruins' 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in respective Game 3s.
The chain of support from the top down was strong in the Leafs' end-of-season testimonials, indicating a major roster move isn't on the horizon.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta is celebrating his 25th birthday with a no-hit bid through seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Peralta walked Josh Rojas to start Friday night's game, then retired 14 straight batters before walking Josh Reddick with two outs in the fifth. He has struck out nine and walked two on 97 pitches. The Brewers lead 4-0. Arizona nearly got its first hit with one out in the seventh, but second baseman Luis Urías went well onto the
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer outpitched Zack Wheeler, Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking solo homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Friday night. Scherzer (5-4) struck out nine in 7 2/3 dominant innings, allowing one run on five hits. The three-time Cy Young Award winner lowered his ERA to 2.22 with his seventh straight start yielding two runs or less. Wheeler (4-3) gave up two runs and five hits, striking out eight in 7 1/3 innings. Soto provided the difference when
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning that was upheld by video review and the Baltimore Orioles kept up their June winning streak, defeating the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Friday night. The Orioles have won their first three games this month after dropping 14 in a row to end May. Baltimore’s winning string matches its longest of the season. Cleveland had won three of four and fell to 20-2 when leading after six innings. Baltimore had mustered just one hit