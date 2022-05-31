Are the Edmonton Oilers now Canada's team?

After Montreal's unexpected run to the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals lead to calls for the Habs to be considered Canada's team, are the Edmonton Oilers deserving of the same moniker as the sole remaining team north of the border in the 2022 playoffs?

Video Transcript

JULIAN MCKENZIE: We were talking about the Canadians being Canada's team. Have you heard anyone saying that the Edmonton Oilers should be Canada's team in the playoffs--

SAM CHANG: Yes.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: --this year?

SAM CHANG: I did.

OMAR: I can't-- I can't--

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Really? Really?

SAM CHANG: Yeah. Yeah.

OMAR: Boo.

SAM CHANG: Yeah.

OMAR: Man.

SAM CHANG: One of the Vancouver sports guys, I actually can't even remember who because I literally saw the tweet and was like, ha ha, no-- tweeted, like, after the game, Edmonton is Canada's team now.

OMAR: Nope.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, I want to go through your tweets and find this tweet because we need to figure out who the Vancouver sports personalities--

SAM CHANG: Fine, I'm going to find it for you.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, do that because we need names on the show. We need to know who is trying to put it out there that the Edmonton Oilers are Canada's team. It's not a thing. We don't need to do this anymore because, I don't know. And you know what? We're not looking at-- we're not even looking at it that way because it's Connor McDavid.

OMAR: Yup, in the second round, I was cheering for McDavid.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Oh.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Irf-- Irf.

OMAR: I was cheering for McDavid. Nope. No hope [INAUDIBLE]

JULIAN MCKENZIE: Irf [INAUDIBLE].

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I'm with you, Irf. Canada's team, I'm with you.

OMAR: No!

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I'm cheering for the Oilers.

You already picked the Avs.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: I did. But I got the Oilers up there I can't lose.

OMAR: I did, but.

SAM CHANG: I've actually [INAUDIBLE].

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: Again, I'm defending Irf.

JULIAN MCKENZIE: OK, yeah, like-- OK, well, we're not going to slam Irfaan here. We'll just respectfully disagree.