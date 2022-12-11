Edmond Sumner with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers
Edmond Sumner (Brooklyn Nets) with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers, 12/10/2022
Edmond Sumner (Brooklyn Nets) with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers, 12/10/2022
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se
CALGARY — Ivanie Blondin relishes a heavy workload. The 32-year-old speedskater from Ottawa will compete in six races in three days by the time the World Cup concludes Sunday in Calgary. Blondin was a third of Canada's women's pursuit team that won Olympic gold in February. She claimed individual silver in the women's mass start and also raced the 3,000 and 1,500 in Beijing. In a sport where skaters often specialize in sprints, middle distance or endurance, an all-rounder is rare. "It keeps me m
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars got another late overtime goal, this one from rookie defenseman Nils Lundkvist to beat the Detroit Red Wings. After losing their first five games this season that went past regulation, the Stars have won in the final half-minute of overtime in back-to-back games that were played in less than 48 hours. Lundkvist scored with 30.6 seconds left Saturday for a 3-2 win. “We lost the opening draw and didn’t touch the puck for the first three minutes again. But I just thin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!
Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cam Thomas scored a career-high 33 points, Patty Mills added 24 and the Brooklyn Nets won while resting their top seven scorers, rallying to beat the Indiana Pacers 136-133 on Saturday night. Brooklyn won its third straight and for the sixth time in seven games, playing without All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and five more. And the Nets did it by outrebounding the Pacers 59-30 overall and 29-7 on the offensive end. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 35 points, the most s
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are among eight Brooklyn Nets players who have been ruled out of Saturday night's game at Indiana. The team says Durant's absence is management of a right knee injury on the second night of back-to-back games. Irving is out because of tightness in his left thigh muscle. All five starters from Friday night's 120-116 victory over Atlanta have been ruled out. The Nets said Joe Harris (left ankle) and Ben Simmons (left knee and calf) also w
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide
Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed women's World Cup ski cross silver in the season-opening event on Thursday in Val Thorens, France. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final, while Switzerland's Talina Gantenbein finished third in the event.Thompson was pleased with her performance despite a hiccup in the final. "Stoked to start the season on such a good note," Thomson said in a release. "I made a little mistake in the final that cost me but looking forw
News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space
With only two months left to go, Prince Edward Island is putting on the final touches ahead of the highly anticipated 2023 Canada Winter Games. Few are as excited as staff and volunteers, as they've been counting down the sleeps for years — and soon there won't be many left to count. "It's getting very intense, it's getting real for a lot of people," said Brian McFeely, CEO of the 2023 Canada Winter Games. "Every day is a day less, so the planning is moving forward at a feverishly [fast] pace."
Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.
TURIN, Italy — Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier made sure their first trip onto the medal podium at a Grand Prix Final was memorable. They won gold. The world bronze medallists, who held a half-point sliver of a lead over Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates after the rhythm dance on Friday night, pulled away with their free dance on Saturday. Skating to music from Madonna's "Evita," they scored 129.71 for the free dance and 215.64 overall. "We felt great today from start to finish,'' Gi
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t
DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point, Mikhail Sergachev and Steven Stamkos scored in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-1 on Saturday. Point made it 2-1 when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky from the low right circle 3:03 into the third. The center has eight goals over his last eight games, and 14 in 17 games against Bobrovsky. Stamkos got his 496th career goal with 3:15 to play. The Lightning captain has eight goals and 12 assists during a 13-game point streak. Andrei
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes Monday night, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 and tighten their grip on first place in the weak NFC South. The seven-time Super Bowl champion tossed a one-yard TD pass to rookie Cade Otton, finishing a 91-yard drive to pull within 16-10 with exactly three minutes remaining. He got the ball back with 2:29 to go, then won it with a 6-yard thro
Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicolas Batum made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Clippers sent the Washington Wizards to their sixth straight loss, 114-107 on Saturday night. Paul George scored 32 points for the Clippers and John Wall added 13 in his return to Washington, but it was Batum who made big shots in the final quarter. He hit three 3-pointers in the last 4:52 and finished with 12 points. Kyle Kuzma scored 25 of his 35 points in the first half for Washington.