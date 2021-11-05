Editorial: Boston mayor Michelle Wu’s agenda
Michelle Wu, who made history on Tuesday with her resounding victory as the first woman and the first person of color to be elected mayor.
Michelle Wu, who made history on Tuesday with her resounding victory as the first woman and the first person of color to be elected mayor.
The Packers QB claimed an NFL doctor told him something clearly wrong about vaccines. The league says he's lying.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
This MLB offseason is a big one for the Blue Jays, especially with a looming work stoppage, but if Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro play their cards right, Toronto's pitching and infield could look even stronger in the 2022 season.
The NHL has suspended Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev two games for an illegal check to the head of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.
It hasn't been the drip-drip of bad behavior or scandals we usually see. Over the past week or so it has been a tsunami of headlines involving athletes, administrators and leagues, ranging from insulting to vile.
Aaron Rodgers talked about the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" while explaining his actions.
Dusty Baker will return as manager of the Houston Astros for a third season after agreeing to a one-year contract with the AL champions.
Mikhail Sergachev was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head he delivered to Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner during Thursday night's game.
We're three months out from the 2022 Winter Olympics, so who's making the cut for Team Canada's men's hockey team?
Had Evan Mobley still been on the board for the Toronto Raptors at the 2021 NBA Draft, Scottie Barnes may not even be a Raptor.
The Ottawa Senators have named forward Brady Tkachuk as team captain.
The Jack Eichel saga finally came to an end, but how does it impact fantasy hockey?
The OBJ trade certainly came at a cost for the Giants. But it ended up being well worth it in the end.
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
Vince Carter's allegations come after a bombshell report detailed numerous allegations of racism, misogyny and more against Suns owner Robert Sarver.
The UIPM did not mention the horse-punching incident at the Tokyo Olympics in its letter to athletes.
"I almost can't even look at [my parents]. Every time I look at them it just breaks my heart."
For one Major League Soccer team — the Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution — Decision Day is merely a formality. But for 11 other teams, the final day of the regular season will either mean securing one of six remaining spots in the playoffs, or heading home early for the offseason. There are three playoff berths that still haven't been officially claimed in each conference and seedings are still largely up the air, setting the table for a chaotic Sunday. A little perspective: Last
ROME (AP) — Substitute Szymon Żurkowski set up one goal then scored another for Empoli in a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Genoa in Serie A on Friday. Flavio Bianchi equalized for Genoa in the 89th, perhaps saving the job of Genoa coach Davide Ballardini. Empoli moved up to eighth while Genoa — which has only one win in 12 matches — moved one spot above the drop zone. Żurkowski first set up Federico Di Francesco in the center of the 18-yard box then scored from 25 yards over a 10-minute str
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jonathon Cooper was just as shocked as anyone to learn — through social media — of the Von Miller trade. Shock has now given way to this reality for the Denver Broncos rookie linebacker — he's stepping in for the team's all-time sacks leader. Good thing for all those pointers before Miller was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams. Cooper plans to put them to good use. “Every time Von spoke to me, my ears perked up like a little kid,” said Cooper, a seventh-round pick out of Ohio