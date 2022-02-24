EDD's ID verification system under scrutiny

In the height of the worst fraud in U.S. history, California's Employment Development Department paid out $20 billion to fake accounts. In an effort to stop that fraud EDD hired a number of contractors to automate their systems. ID.Me was one of those systems. The company has contracts with a ton of government agencies to try and find fraud and verify identities. However, the company has recently come under fire for misleading California and other states about how they use facial recognition. Much of this came out in a legislative budget hearing for the California Labor and Workforce Agency. EDD was one of the topics of discussion. That fraud and how to prevent it was a large part of the nearly three-hour hearing. "We recommend withholding action, specifically on the contract for identity verification with the contractor ID.Me," said Chas Alamo with the Legislative Analyst's Office. In essence, they asked the legislature to hold off on deciding whether or not to renew the contract with ID.Me.