Eddie Rosario's two-run home run (6)
Eddie Rosario tucks a two-run home run just inside the foul pole in right field to tie the game at 2 in the 4th
Man City discarded West Ham and did what no other club had ever done in the 124-year history of English soccer.
Fifteen players are within five shots of the lead entering the final round of the 2024 PGA Championship.
Shrewd moves and timely deals have the aggressive Mavericks moving on in the postseason — and perhaps to an even better tomorrow.
Kyle Larson not only qualified for the 1008th running of the Indianapolis 500, he’ll start in one of the first four rows.
The Mavericks will face the Nuggets or Timberwolves for a trip to the NBA Finals.
Simone Biles won the U.S. Classic by nearly two full points Saturday night in what was her best outing since the Tokyo Olympics.
Tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship in Louisville are here.
Ireland's Lowry was simply magnificent on a day when low scores at Valhalla were there to be taken.
Juan Soto had his first multi-home run game for the New York Yankees, while Luis Gil struck out 14 batters in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox.
The Triple Crown is no longer in play.
The Knicks haven't played a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden since 1995, when they lost to ... the Pacers.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto during the season, Elly De La Cruz being dangerous on the base paths, answer some listener emails and give their weekly rendition of the Good, the Bad & the Uggla.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The defending Masters champion has won four of the last five tournaments he's played.
Scottie Scheffler was making his way into Valhalla for his second round when he was detained by police.
Play resumed at Valhalla after about a 90 minute delay on Friday morning.
The atmosphere was electric for Clark's home debut and there were brief flashes from the Fever, but it's clear they've got plenty to work on before they can compete with the WNBA's elite teams.
The Chiefs have been deluged with negative news this offseason.
Clark and the Fever are still yet to get a win this season.