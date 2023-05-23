Eddie Rosario's three-run HR (5)
Eddie Rosario smacks a three-run home run to right field to increase the Braves' lead to 4-0 in the 1st inning
The Blue Jays made a big splash when they traded for Daulton Varsho last offseason, but has the move paid off so far?
John Schneider and the Blue Jays are feeling the pressure after a disastrous 10-game homestand came to an unceremonious end on Sunday.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider was forced to take starter Alek Manoah out of a game on Saturday after accidentally making a second mount visit in a single inning.
The Angels' inability to build a playoff contender means Shohei Ohtani is likely on his way out. His teammates are cherishing the daily displays of greatness.
Max Muncy is ejected and Clayton Kershaw fails to make it out of the fourth inning for the second game in a row in the Dodgers' 10-5 loss to the Cardinals.
"Why am I better at golf than you?"
‘It means a lot coming from him,’ Panthers star Aleksander Barkov said.
Hunter Dozier, a former first-round pick by the Royals, signed a four-year contract in 2021.
Reba McEntire is a new host of the Voice, and in a show of support, her longtime boyfriend Rex Linn posted a fun photo of Reba. See it here.
Vivek Ranadivé, owner of the Sacramento Kings, was a final bidder to buy the Ottawa Senators NHL hockey team.
Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze
After UFC president Dana White rattled off criticisms Saturday, Francis Ngannou responded Sunday with a numbered list.
Days after he was let go by the Maple Leafs, Kyle Dubas will reportedly meet with the Pittsburgh Penguins for openings in their front office.
NASCAR is investigating the incident, which occurred at the North Wilkesboro Speedway over the weekend
A controversial called third strike against Mookie Betts ended a ninth-inning rally for the Dodgers in a 6-5 loss at St. Louis on Saturday night.
Michael Block — golf’s common man who is still holding his own against the world’s top players at the PGA Championship this week — plugged his ears and shook his head, making a point of not wanting to hear how big his payday might be if he finishes among the top 10. “I don’t want to listen,” Block, the club professional out of Southern California, said Saturday. The mere fact the 46-year-old was paired with Justin Rose for the tournament’s third round was so intimidating, Block refused to look at his playing partner’s face through the first few holes.
The bout is still without a date and location, with McGregor also absent from the Usada testing pool
It was the first game this season to see both opposing managers get ejected.
The Calgary Flames have found their new GM after parting ways with Brad Treliving.
Medvedev claimed his first tour-level title on the surface with a 7-5 7-5 victory.