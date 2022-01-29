EDD director out after years of pandemic aid fraud that cost the state billions

Rita Saenz, who was hired to head the department that millions of Californians relied on unemployment aid due to hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, has left EDD. An internal memo obtained by KCRA 3 confirmed that she will resign and that Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Nancy Farias, currently Employment Development Department chief deputy director of external affairs, to replace Saenz. Farias will be sworn in Tuesday. "This year has been an eventful one, following a just as eventful year before. During this time I have had the privilege to work with you, a brilliant and dedicated staff. It has been such a pleasure," Saenz wrote in the memo. "I have great respect for the hard work, flexibility, and fortitude you’ve shown. I hope that I have shown to you my appreciation of the hard work and difficulties we have faced together. I joined you with the knowledge that my time at EDD would be limited. And, now it is time for me to hand over the reins of the department."