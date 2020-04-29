EDD answers questions about new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program

After a lengthy delay, California's gig workers, the self-employed, independent contractors and freelancers can now apply for unemployment insurance benefits. On April 28, the state started accepting their unemployment applications under a new program called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). It will deliver financial assistance to thousands of people across California who are not eligible for the traditional unemployment insurance and have not received work income since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. EDD spokesperson Loree Levy answered some questions about PUA. See the full segment in the video above.

