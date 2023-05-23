Ed Sheeran Surprises High School Music Students in Tampa

Pop star Ed Sheeran surprised high school students in Tampa, Florida, during band class on Friday, May 19, playing for them and giving them guitars and tickets to a show.

Videos filmed by Hillsborough County Public Schools at Middleton High School show Sheeran joining in on a song and meeting with students.

“Times forever frozen still for a group of Middleton and Blake High School students that were surprised today by Grammy Award winner and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Not only did he play a few of his songs, but he also donated some guitars and gave all the students tickets to his concert tomorrow night at Raymond James Stadium,” Hillsborough County Public Schools said in social media posts. Credit: Hillsborough County Public Schools via Storyful