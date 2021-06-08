Ed secretary promotes vaccine efforts at colleges
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visited a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at a Michigan community college to highlight the White House's efforts to encourage similar efforts elsewhere (June 8)
The Avalanche will not be receiving an unlikely boost.
Here are five takeaways from the Canadiens' stunning four-game sweep of the Jets.
Rodgers’ absence this week is a significant moment in an escalating standoff with the Packers, signaling a deepening resolve that the team’s front office must consider in a longer vantage as it prepares for the 2021 season.
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has been dealt a $25,000 fine for criticizing the officiating of his team.
Jones is already impressing at least one of his new teammates.
"I don't even talk like that."
As the year continues, Wheaties plans to recognize athletes who have previously graced the iconic orange box and "shaped sports culture."
Fassel spent over 30 years coaching football at the collegiate and professional levels.
Mathew Barzal scored a PP goal and assisted on another as the Islanders edged the Bruins to take a 3-2 series lead.
LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association nominated Debbie Hewitt on Tuesday to be its first female leader of soccer’s original national body created 158 years ago. The experienced businesswoman is set to join the English FA in January, 14 months after Greg Clarke resigned in fallout from making offensive comments on race, gender and sexuality at a parliamentary hearing. Hewitt said in an FA statement she would "relish the opportunity to chair an organisation that has the potential to be a
Andreescu says she and coach Sylvain Bruneau have mutually decided to end their "incredible coaching relationship."
Rickie Fowler needs a strong finish on Tuesday morning to make the U.S. Open.
The Bucks know what’s at stake, that losing isn’t an acceptable outcome.
Masai Ujiri still undecided on future with Raptors, but what will the Raptors' future look like?
By every measure, the Vegas Golden Knights have been the better team in the West Division Final.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost two more backups to significant injuries during offseason workouts. The team announced Tuesday that safety Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles tendon and offensive lineman Justin Skule tore the ACL in his knee during Monday's practice. Moore and Skule join running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on the offseason injury list for San Francisco. Wilson tore the meniscus in his knee last month and will miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Becaus
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers wasn’t with the Green Bay Packers for their first mandatory minicamp session Tuesday, the latest chapter in the standoff between the team and its MVP quarterback. Rodgers also hadn’t participated in the Packers’ voluntary organized team activities, which represented change from his usual offseason routine. The Packers have the option to fine Rodgers just over $93,000 if he misses all three minicamp sessions this week. The three-time MVP has spent his entire c
Former U.S. national team coach Jill Ellis will serve as president of a National Women's Soccer League expansion team in San Diego. The new team, owned by investor Ron Burkle, will be launched next season. “We aim to become a significant team globally, led by influential women, with the ability to attract the best talent throughout the world,” Ellis said in a statement Tuesday. "I am eager to begin this project and look forward to leading this club as we build towards the future.” Ellis quit as
Let's examine the betting odds and lines for Game 5 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Carolina Hurricanes as well as the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche.