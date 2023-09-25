Ed Davey tipped into sea while kayaking
Liberal Democrat leader, Sir Ed Davey went kayaking during his trip to Sandbanks, as his party launched a new campaign against sewage pollution. .
General Milley recently gave damning interview about Trump’s past comments
Cassidy Hutchinson told The Times that staffers were worried "deep state" individuals would try to find the documents they were disposing of.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via GettyRep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) used his weekly email newsletter—hosted on a .gov domain that is funded by American taxpayers—on Sunday to launch a thinly veiled, homophobic attack on Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley, shockingly suggesting Milley should be put to death.The diatribe came in a section commenting on former Capitol Police Chief Stephen Sund’s testimony to the House Committee on Administration last week, in which Sund discussed the Capitol rio
Kemp sought to defend himself during his talk with the AJC, saying his potential support of Trump next year "has nothing to do with being a coward."
The former president wants to deport millions of immigrants, send National Guard troops into cities, prosecute political opponents — and that's only the start.
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan rolled the tape on the former president's contrasting comments on abortion rights.
Canada has pledged a multi-year commitment in supporting Ukraine amid its war with Russia.
Lindell was a fixture in the conservative drive to overthrow now-President Joe Biden's victory immediately after the November 2020 election.
With his spectacles and sombre grey suit, Pavan Kumar Rai looks every inch the professional senior Indian civil servant.
Previous versions of the drone had a range of around 25 miles, weighed around 35 lbs, and could cruise at about 70 mph, Forbes reported.
Many of the party's biggest benefactors remain highly skeptical of a push to win the Sunshine State next year, according to The Washington Post.
Pope Francis has complained about countries “pulling back” from giving weapons to Ukraine in an apparent rebuke of the Polish government.
His weight has ballooned, his speech is often slurred and his eyes appear sullen, but Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov says he is feeling just fine.
Alex WongJustice Clarence Thomas once championed the Supreme Court line of precedent giving deference to federal agency expertise—the so-called “Chevron deference” doctrine—writing in 2005 that the Federal Telecommunications Commission was “in a far better position to address these questions than we are” in a case involving regulation of broadband internet service given that the “subject matter [that] is technical, complex, and dynamic.”Thomas’ decision in that case—one known as Brand X—was no o
The Group of 20 Summit, hosted by India earlier this month, couldn’t have gone better for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was seen as a foreign policy triumph for Modi and set the tone for India as a great emerging power. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was expected to seize on India’s geopolitical high in his speech at the United Nations on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada shared intelligence "many weeks ago" with its allies showing India was behind the slaying of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil earlier this year.
The Ukrainian presidential election would normally be held in March 2024, but logistics of a free election are complicated by the ongoing war.
Don't let the felony charges, the GOP competition, the incumbent president and the humming economy fool you. Donald Trump could win this.
None of the politicians condemning the video have directly called out the pro-Khalistan outfit behind it
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov invited Ukrainian parents to "collect their children" taken from Ukraine amid the ongoing war.