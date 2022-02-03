Ecuador landslide death toll rises

Ecuador's worst rains in nearly two decades overwhelmed a dam near the working class neighbourhoods of La Gasca and La Comuna, sending mud and rocks down on residences and streets.

According to authorities, the number of injured has increased to 52 and repair work will begin on dozens of affected homes.

"We are trying to give the corresponding procedure to the people who disappeared," Commander of Ecuadorean Police, Colonel William Calle, told Reuters.

Ecuador is facing heavy rains in several areas which have caused rivers to overflow and affected hundreds of homes and roads. Rains in Quito on Monday were equivalent to 75 litres per square meter.