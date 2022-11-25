Ecuador Fans Sing National Anthem Ahead of World Cup Game Against Netherlands
Soccer fans sang along to the Ecuadorian national anthem in the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the Group A match between Ecuador and Netherlands on Friday, November 25.
The Ecuadorian national team went into Friday’s match following a win against host nation Qatar last Sunday.
The Netherlands were one goal up at half time, but Ecuador scored in the second half to secure a draw. Credit: @claudia.volare via Storyful