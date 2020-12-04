'The economy is clearly losing momentum': Economist on slowed jobs growth
Barclays Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers to break down the November jobs report.
It seems the NHL and NHLPA had some meaningful discussions over the last few days.
New Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch has a long history with head coach Nick Nurse and is excited to coach alongside him instead of against him. Finch discusses his relationship with Nurse, improving the Raptors half-court offense and how playing in Tampa will have its perks.
What the NFL doesn’t want is a repeat of the messy back-and-forth between the 49ers and Santa Clara County officials.
William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of CBC Sports to discuss the journey of Pascal Siakam.
The Toronto Raptors have hired former New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach Chris Finch and ex-Raptors 905 head coach Jama Mahlalela as assistant coaches for Nick Nurse's staff.
Robert Saleh "would help us reach peaks that have seemed unobtainable for so long," the group wrote in an open letter.
Longtime junior hockey executive Larry Mavety has died. He was 78.
The study found that about 48 per cent of Canadian youth who come out to teammates reported being the target of homophobic behaviour, including bullying, assaults and slurs.
There's one way the Lakers could be a factor during 2021’s bonanza of a free-agent class after signing LeBron and AD to new deals.
Grosjean has been mentioned as a candidate to drive full-time in the IndyCar Series next season.
.The COVID-19 pandemic has presented Canadian Enock Makonzo and upstart Coastal Carolina with their stiffest challenge of the season. The No. 14-ranked Chanticleers (9-0) were scheduled to face No. 25 Liberty (9-1) on Saturday. But that game was cancelled Thursday due to COVID-19 issues within the Flames program. So Coastal Carolina will host No. 8 Brigham Young (9-0) instead. The Chanticleers and Cougars are two of only three 9-0 teams in the NCAA this year, with No. 2 Notre Dame being the other. Coastal Carolina, a 10-point home underdog Saturday, sits atop the Sun Belt Conference and is coming off a 49-14 road win last weekend over Texas State. Earlier this season, BYU defeated Texas State 52-14. Makonzo, a five-foot-11, 195-pound linebacker/defensive back, is enjoying a stellar season at Coastal Carolina, The redshirt junior from Lachine, Que., has recorded 55 tackles (36 solo, eight for a loss), two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. --- MORE COVID-19 ISSUES: Michigan (2-4) has cancelled its game Saturday versus Maryland (2-2) due to COVID-19 issues. The Wolverines cancelled practices this week and aren't scheduled to resume on-field sessions until Monday. Luiji Vilain, a six-foot-four, 253-pound senior defensive lineman from Ottawa, has four tackles (two solo) in five games with Michigan this season. The Wolverines' game versus Maryland won't be rescheduled. They're slated to visit Ohio State (4-0) next weekend, a contest that's important to the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes, who've already had two games cancelled this year and must play at least six contests to qualify for the Big 10 championship game. Ohio State was forced to cancel last weekend's game versus Illinois because of the pandemic. It resumed team activities this week and is slated to visit Michigan State on Saturday before finishing up against Michigan on Dec. 12, needing to play both to keep its CFB playoff hopes alive. This week, the Las Vegas Bowl became the 10th bowl game to be cancelled because of the pandemic. The others include: the Bahamas; Celebration; Fenway; Hawaii; Holiday; Motor City; Pinstripe; Redbox; and Sun bowls. --- SABAN SET TO RETURN: John Metchie III and the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (8-0) should have their head coach back this weekend. Nick Saban missed Alabama's 43-13 win over No. 22 Auburn last weekend following a positive COVID-19 test. Savan said this week he expects to be on the field Saturday when the Crimson Tide face LSU (3-4). Metchie III, a six-foot, 195-pound sophomore from Brampton, Ont., had six catches for 55 yards and two TDs versus Auburn. On the season, Metchie has 31 catches for 590 yards and six touchdowns. Alabama, which is a 30-point road favourite Saturday, could have redemption on its mind. Last year, then No. 2-ranked LSU improved to 9-0 with a 46-41 win in Tuscaloosa over No. 3 Alabama, which had won eight straight prior to that contest. --- QUESTION REMAINS: It's still unclear if Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard will play this weekend when the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) face TCU (4-4). Hubbard missed Oklahoma State's 50-44 win last weekend over Texas Tech with an unspecified leg injury. Backup LD Brown also didn't play as Dezmon Jackson ran for 235 yards and three TDs in his first career start. Hubbard, a six-foot, 208-pound redshirt junior from Sherwood Park, Alta., has run for 625 yards on 133 carries (4.7-yard average) with five TDs. He led the country with over 2,000 yards in 2019. Calgary's Amen Ogbongbemiga, a six-foot-one, 235-pound redshirt senior linebacker, had 11 tackles (seven solo) against Texas Tech. This season, Ogbongbemiga has recorded a team-high 62 tackles (36 solo, four for a loss) and two sacks, --- BACK TO BACK: It's been a solid couple of weeks for defensive lineman Mohamed Diallo. The six-foot-four, 305-pound Toronto native had six tackles (3.5 for a loss) and two sacks in Central Michigan's 31-23 win last weekend over Eastern Michigan. That came after he recorded six tackles (three solo) and a half-sack in a 53-44 loss Nov. 18 to Western Michigan. This season, Diallo has 17 tackles (eight solo, nine for a loss), 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Central Michigan (3-1) takes on Ball State (3-1) on Saturday. --- KEY MATCHUP OFF: A key MAC matchup between Buffalo (4-0) and Ohio (2-1) this weekend has been cancelled because of COVID-19 issues for Ohio. Redshirt freshman Kurtis Rourke of Oakville, Ont., completed 10-of-11 passes for 63 yards and a TD in Ohio's 52-10 win last weekend over Bowling Green. He also ran for 43 yards on three carries. Defensive back Jeff Elad, a six-foot, 191-pound freshman defensive back from Mississauga, Ont.., had three tackles and an interception for the Bobcats. Rourke has completed 30-of-44 passes (68.2 per cent) for 386 yards and three TDs this season. He took over starting duties from his older brother, Nathan, who was selected in the second round, No. 15 overall, of the 2020 CFL draft by the B.C. Lions. Last weekend, Buffalo made national headlines when Jaret Patterson ran for 409 yards and eight TDs in a 70-41 win over Kent State. He has also rushed for 710 yards and 12 touchdowns in his last two contests. Dominic Johnson, a six-foot-five, 220-pound senior receiver from Windsor, Ont., had five receptions for 43 yards against Kent State. He's one of three Canadians on the Bulls' roster, including tight end Cole Burniston of Grimsby, Ont., and offensive lineman Gabe Wallace of Salmon Arm. B.C., both sophomores. --- BIG PLAY: Calgary's Deane Leonard came up big for Ole Miss in its 31-24 win last weekend over Mississippi State in the annual Egg Bowl game. Leonard, a six-foot-two, 195-pound defensive back who transferred from the Vanier Cup-winning Calgary Dinos this off-season, returned a fumble 84 yards in the contest. It was the fourth-longest fumble return in school history. Leonard, a senior, also had two solo tackles and two pass breakups. The fumble return and pass breakups were his first of the season. Leonard has also registered 10 tackles (six solo). Former Guelph Gryphon Tavius Robinson, who also transferred to Ole Miss this off-season, had a quarterback hit against Mississippi State. This season, the six-foot-seven, 245-pound junior linebacker from Guelph, Ont., has 16 tackles (eight solo, 1.5 for a loss), one sack and three quarterback hits. Ole Miss (4-4) is off this weekend. Makeup dates and times of games with LSU and Texas A&M haven't yet been announced. POINT AFTER: Canadian linebacker D.K. Bonhomme recorded a sack for a safety in Indiana's 27-11 win over Maryland. The six-foot-three, 235-pound sophomore from Ottawa sacked Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa for the safety that put Indiana ahead 9-3. Bonhomme also had four tackles (three solo) in the contest and has recorded 12 tackles (eight solo, two for a loss) and a sack on the season, The No. 11 Hoosiers (5-1) face No. 16 Wisconsin (2-1) on Saturday . . . Jared Wayne, a six-foot-three, sophomore receiver at Pitt, registered five catches for a team-high 62 yards in last weekend's 52-17 loss to Clemson. The Peterborough, Ont., native has 16 receptions for 266 yards (16.6-yard average) and a touchdown this year. The Panthers (5-5) take on Georgia Tech (2-5) on Dec. 10 . . . Penn State (1-5) looks for a second straight win Saturday when it takes on Rutgers (2-4). The Nittany Lions are coming off a 27-17 victory last weekend over Michigan. Junior linebacker Jesse Luketa, a six-foot-three, 242-pound Ottawa native, had four tackles (two solo) and on the season has 35 tackles (20 solo, one for a loss). Junior safety Jonathan Sutherland, also of Ottawa, had an assisted tackle in the contest. This season, the five-foot-11, 202-pound Sutherland has six tackles (three solo, 0.5 for a loss) . . . Sam Emulis, a six-foot-one, 195-pound junior receiver from Montreal, had four catches for 82 yards — both team highs — in the University of Massachusetts' 45-0 loss to Liberty last weekend. Emulis has 17 catches for 168 yards and a TD this season. UMass (0-4) opted to play a limited number of games this season following a review of the program's COVID-19 safety protocols . . . There will be three Canadians in action Saturday when Iowa (4-2) takes on Illinois (2-3). Alaric Jackson, a left tackle from Windsor, Ont., who was on Pro Football Focus's team of the week, suits up for the Hawkeyes while twin brothers Chase and Sydney Brown, of London, Ont., line up at running back and defensive back, respectively, for the Illini. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2000. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
Matt Harmon looks at five pressing questions heading into Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season including which running back has the edge when Derrick Henry and the Browns star RBs go head-to-head and much more.
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.
Vanderbilt doesn't have enough players to play the game. The teams will play Dec. 19.
Let's break down NBA shooting guards in tiers for fantasy basketball drafts.
The Lakers had a private celebrate in Vegas, Dudley said, but COVID-19 has prevented a standard parade.
Dalton Del Don returns with his fantasy football lineup advice for every game on the Week 13 slate.
Hard-nosed Olympique Lyonnais defender Kadeisha Buchanan, who won her fourth Champions League title in 2020 and helped Canada qualify for the Olympics, has been named Canadian Women's Soccer Player of the Year for a third time. Like Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, voted Canada's top men's player on Thursday, the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., lifted the Champions League trophy this year. But while it was a first for the 20-year-old Davies, Buchanan is a four-time winner of the European club competition with French powerhouse Lyon. “For Kadeisha to have played an integral part in her fourth UEFA Champions League speaks to one of her many accomplishments and contributions to both club and country in which she should be very proud,” Canada women's coach Bev Priestman said in a statement. “It has been a fantastic season for Kadeisha and it has been great to see her performances and the goals she has scored, too. “She has world-class qualities that any country would be proud to have and she is a highly valued member of the squad both on and off the pitch, so we are thrilled for her personally in receiving this well-deserved recognition. As a team, to know you have a centre back that opposing forwards hate to play against, it fills the group with confidence.” Buchanan finished ahead of Canada captain Christine Sinclair in voting by Canadian coaches and media. Manchester City's Janine Beckie and Paris Saint-Germain's Ashley Lawrence and Jordyn Huitema completed the top five in voting. Sinclair also had a memorable year. The 37-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., moved atop soccer's all-time goal-scoring list — for both men and women — on Jan. 29 at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Edinburg, Texas. Sinclair, a 14-time winner of the Canadian Player of the Year award, notched goals No. 184, 185 and 186 at the tournament to pass retired American Abby Wambach. While Sinclair is a soccer legend, one can argue that Buchanan is Canada's most decorated soccer player, among men and women. She has won the women's European club crown and French league title all four years since making her pro debut in 2017. She has also won the French Cup three times. A winner of the Canadian Player of the Year Award in 2015 and 2017, Buchanan's trophy case also includes an Olympic bronze medal (Rio 2016) and three CONCACAF silver medals. At the 2015 World Cup, she won the Hyundai Young Player Award and was chosen to the tournament all-star team. Buchanan has remarkably lost just four competitive club matches since joining Lyon from West Virginia University in January 2017. An athletic, physical defender who is good in the air, Buchanan has been paired with French star Wendie Renard at the heart of the Lyon defence. Buchanan featured in 17 games for Lyon this year, scored three goals and was a major part of the team’s 20-match unbeaten streak across all league, cup and UEFA competitions from Jan. 12 to Nov. 13. Lyon had gone an amazing 73 matches without defeat prior to a 1-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain last month. PSG was the last team to beat Lyon in any competition, 1-0 in the French Cup final in May 2018. The streak was even longer — 80 matches -- stretching back to December 2016 in French league play. Buchanan played in all seven of Lyon's Champions League matches in 2019-20. And she played every minute at centre back in August when Lyon dispatched Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals, Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals, and VfL Wolfsburg in the championship game in San Sebastian, Spain. Buchanan helped blunt Wolfsburg's Ewa Pajor and Pernille Harder, the Bundesliga’s back-to-back scoring leaders, in a 3-1 win as Lyon completed a 2019-20 treble. Buchanan was 14 when she made her debut in the Canadian youth program in 2010 and 17 when she made her senior debut in January 2013. She featured in six internationals with Canada from January through March this year before the pandemic hit. She was named Canada’s player of the match against the U.S. in the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Championship final, which also marked her milestone 100th international. Her cap total now stands at 101, including 96 starts. Buchanan was named to the CONCACAF tournament's Best XI. She was also a year-end nominee for the UEFA Team of the Year. The Canadian Player of the Year award is presented by Allstate. Past winners of the Canadian Players of the Year Award 2020: Kadeisha Buchanan and Alphonso Davies 2019: Ashley Lawrence and Jonathan David 2018: Christine Sinclair and Alphonso Davies 2017: Kadeisha Buchanan and Atiba Hutchinson 2016: Christine Sinclair and Atiba Hutchinson 2015: Kadeisha Buchanan and Atiba Hutchinson 2014: Christine Sinclair and Atiba Hutchinson 2013: Christine Sinclair and Will Johnson 2012: Christine Sinclair and Atiba Hutchinson 2011: Christine Sinclair and Dwayne De Rosario 2010: Christine Sinclair and Atiba Hutchinson 2009: Christine Sinclair and Simeon Jackson 2008: Christine Sinclair and Julian de Guzman 2007: Christine Sinclair and Dwayne De Rosario 2006: Christine Sinclair and Dwayne De Rosario 2005: Christine Sinclair and Dwayne De Rosario 2004: Christine Sinclair and Paul Stalteri 2003: Charmaine Hooper and Pat Onstad 2002: Charmaine Hooper and Jason deVos 2001: Andrea Neil and Paul Stalteri 2000: Christine Sinclair and Craig Forrest 1999: Geraldine Donnelly and Jim Brennan 1998: Silvana Burtini and Tomasz Radzinski 1997: Janine Helland and Mark Watson 1996: Geraldine Donnelly and Paul Peschisolido 1995: Charmaine Hooper and Alex Bunbury 1994: Charmaine Hooper and Craig Forrest 1993: Alex Bunbury --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
BYU's Zach Wilson looks like a top-10 pick, but he could be seriously tested against a great Chanticleers defensive front.
The Steelers have gotten pushed around by the NFL all year, but Eric Ebron has an idea how the league can make it up to them.