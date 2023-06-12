Economists say carbon price hikes should go forward despite high cost of living
While discussing the Bank of Canada’s recent interest rate hike and the upcoming federal budget, economists joining Mercedes Stephenson on The West Block said carbon price hikes should go ahead despite the rising cost of living. Armine Yalnizyan, Atkinson Fellow on the Future of Workers, and Kevin Page, former parliamentary budget officer, both pointed to the wildfires engulfing large parts of Canada as a reminder that “serious” action is needed on climate change.