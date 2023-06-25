'Eco-Warrior' Hermit Crab Uses Plastic Scoop as Shell

A marine biologist encountered an “unusual eco-warrior” while on a trip to the Philippines recently.

Footage filmed by Sheree Marris shows a resourceful hermit crab she came across while on a coral reef monitoring expedition sporting a plastic scoop as a shell.

“Meet the unusual eco-warrior I stumbled upon! While hermit crabs love recycling old shells to protect their soft rears, this one has taken it to another level. It’s ditched traditional shells for our plastic trash .. in this instance a plastic scoop,” Marris wrote in an Instagram post.

“Kudos little crustacean, you can show us hoomans a thing or two about recycling,” she added.

Marris told Storyful that unlike most crabs, not all of the hermit crab’s body is covered with a hard shell, and that they usually find old shells to protect their soft abdomens.

“With increased fishing, decreased biodiversity and increased plastic pollution, shell homes are few and far between,” she explained. “So some crabs need to be resourceful and will grab whatever they can get their claws on and ‘rears’ safely into.”

“Unfortunately as the crabs grow they need bigger homes so the search for appropriate housing will continue,” she said. Credit: Sheree Marris via Storyful