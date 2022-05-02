Eclipsed Sunset Sinks Below Skyline in Algarrobo, Chile

A partial solar eclipse could be seen setting into the Pacific Ocean from Algarrobo, Chile, on Saturday, April 30.

Video recorded by Fernando Valencia Formas shows a crescent shadow on the top of the sun as it falls behind a tangerine skyline.

Formas shared the video on Twitter, and described the sun as appearing to have a “bite” taken out of it.

NASA said “people in parts of southern South America, Antarctica, and the Pacific and Southern Oceans will have a chance to witness a partial eclipse of the Sun just before and during sunset.” Credit: Fernando Valencia Formas via Storyful