EasyJet earnings jump, but war worries weigh

STORY: EasyJet continued a strong earnings season for European airlines on Tuesday (November 28).

Earnings before interest and tax for its financial year to the end of September came in at just over $600 million, beating analyst forecasts.

The British airline enjoyed a year of strong travel demand and forward bookings.

EasyJet also gave a positive outlook for next year as a whole, with bookings strong for the upcoming summer.

But it warned a temporary pause of flights to Israel and Jordan as a result of conflict in the Middle East meant its first quarter loss was unlikely to improve year-on-year.

EasyJet is the latest European airline to report strong results recently, but outlooks have been largely cautious.

Carriers fear the war in the Middle East, high jet fuel prices and the threat of recession all could hurt.

And some investors warn profits might have peaked.

EasyJet shares gained more than 1% in early trade Tuesday following the update.