Eastern softball seeks first regional title in 24 years
Eastern softball seeks first regional title in 24 years
Eastern softball seeks first regional title in 24 years
The Blue Jays made a big splash when they traded for Daulton Varsho last offseason, but has the move paid off so far?
"Why am I better at golf than you?"
‘It means a lot coming from him,’ Panthers star Aleksander Barkov said.
John Schneider and the Blue Jays are feeling the pressure after a disastrous 10-game homestand came to an unceremonious end on Sunday.
Vivek Ranadivé, owner of the Sacramento Kings, was a final bidder to buy the Ottawa Senators NHL hockey team.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider was forced to take starter Alek Manoah out of a game on Saturday after accidentally making a second mount visit in a single inning.
After UFC president Dana White rattled off criticisms Saturday, Francis Ngannou responded Sunday with a numbered list.
Brittany Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and son Bronze
RIGA, Latvia — Thomas Olsen scored the shootout winner to complete Norway's 3-2 upset over Canada at the men's world hockey championship on Monday. It was Canada’s second loss to Norway in tournament history, and its first since 2000. "(Norway) plays well defensively, and we knew that going into the game," said Canada head coach Andre Tourigny. "We did not play fast enough to get on the inside on them, and against a team like that you need to attack the inside of the ice to create scoring chance
Since Season 23 of The Voice began — literally, since the premiere — we’ve all kinda thought that NOIVAS was going to win, right? The 30-year-old father of two is a powerhouse, a showman… in a league of his own. (See what I mean below.) Rookie coach Chance the Rapper went so far as to use […]
Michael Block — golf’s common man who is still holding his own against the world’s top players at the PGA Championship this week — plugged his ears and shook his head, making a point of not wanting to hear how big his payday might be if he finishes among the top 10. “I don’t want to listen,” Block, the club professional out of Southern California, said Saturday. The mere fact the 46-year-old was paired with Justin Rose for the tournament’s third round was so intimidating, Block refused to look at his playing partner’s face through the first few holes.
The bout is still without a date and location, with McGregor also absent from the Usada testing pool
The Angels' inability to build a playoff contender means Shohei Ohtani is likely on his way out. His teammates are cherishing the daily displays of greatness.
Max Muncy is ejected and Clayton Kershaw fails to make it out of the fourth inning for the second game in a row in the Dodgers' 10-5 loss to the Cardinals.
Medvedev claimed his first tour-level title on the surface with a 7-5 7-5 victory.
Boston Celtics try to explain Heat’s domination in playoff series
With the cancellation (or at least the postponement) of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, the next race of the the current Formula One season is the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.
Carlos Alcaraz replaced Novak Djokovic at No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, earning the top seeding at the French Open, and Daniil Medvedev's Italian Open title moved him up to No. 2 ahead of the year's second Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic's loss in the fourth round as the defending champion in Rome dropped him to No. 3.
Stefan Wilson crashed Monday during Indianapolis 500 practice, the first incident on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval this month.
As expected, Tiger Woods will miss this year's U.S. Open as he continues to recover from surgery.