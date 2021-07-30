Eastern Shore couple finds fame on TikTok

The Canadian Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The first-place San Francisco Giants made a big splash just before the trade deadline Friday, getting third baseman Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers. Chicago received right-hander Caleb Kilian and outfielder Alexander Canario. The 29-year-old Bryant, who can become a free agent after this season, was one of the top position players available on the market as the disappointing Cubs sold off several stars. He is batting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBI